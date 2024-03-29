Is a reunion with Tommy Pham possible for the Cardinals after Dylan Carlson's injury?
With Dylan Carlson potentially on the shelf, the Cardinals may have to dive back into the free agent market to supplement their outfield depth. Could former Cardinal Tommy Pham be an option?
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals have once again been bitten by the injury bug.
On Monday, Dylan Carlson, who had won the starting center field job, tripped over Jordan Walker attempting to make a catch in center field and landed on his right shoulder, forcing him to exit the game.
It's very possible that Carlson could end up on the injured list, which would be a huge problem for the Cardinals given that Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman are already out.
The Cardinals have turned to Victor Scott II, who is a solid option, but in case he struggles at the plate, the Cardinals may want to add somebody as an insurance policy.
But what if there's another option available? What's stopping the Cardinals from diving back into the free-agent market and reuniting with an old friend?
Tommy Pham remains a free agent after a solid postseason with the Diamondbacks last year. He played the first five seasons of his career in St. Louis before being traded to the Rays. He's bounced around since then between the Padres, Reds, Red Sox, Mets, and D-Backs.
But could the Cardinals consider a reunion with Pham as a temporary solution?
Could Cardinals pursue Pham as insurance?
Obviously, Pham wouldn't be a long-term solution, but he could help the Cardinals out tremendously.
For starters, he can play all three outfield positions, so he could end up playing a big role if the Cardinals act fast.
He also has power from the right side of the plate, and when guys like Edman and Nootbaar return, Pham could be a solid right-handed presence on a bench that is very lefty-heavy with guys like Matt Carpenter, Alec Burleson, and Brandon Crawford. A right-handed bat could help balance things out.
Pham could even bring a little extra fire to the clubhouse. He's a veteran guy, and I'm sure hearing that phrase is going to generate some eye-rolls from Cardinals fans, as they have brought in more than their fair share of veteran guys, some of whom won't add much value.
But Pham is a guy who plays with a chip on his shoulder. He's a fierce competitor, and a little extra fire in the clubhouse could certainly benefit the Cardinals as they try to navigate the rough waters of their opening stretch against four playoff teams from a season ago.
One issue that the Cardinals may run into with Pham is that he might prefer to be an everyday player, so this is something that could ultimately work against them if they try to pursue him, as he won't be a starter once Nootbaar and Edman return.
But if Scott struggles, Pham would be a solid option the Cardinals could look into and sign to a one-year deal. That way, the Cardinals can have some insurance.