Injury updates for 5 St. Louis Cardinals players who have been on the mend
A quick rundown of the injured Cardinals and their expected return.
INF/DH Matt Carpenter
Status: 10-day IL
The Cardinals signed DH/infielder Matt Carpenter to a one-year deal this offseason for the league minimum. He was brought on primarily to be a leader in the clubhouse, though his left-handed stroke would also help the team against right-handed pitchers.
Carpenter was placed on the injured list on April 4th retroactive to his injury on April 2nd. Prior to his injury, Marp was putting on quite the show in spring training. His .346/.419/.654 slash line was amazing to see for the veteran, and he already had 6 extra-base hits in only 13 games. While Carp wouldn't provide much defensively, he could provide a spark off the bench for the offense, something the Cardinals need soon.
Matt Carpenter was last seen Friday before the first game of the series against the New York Mets. He was taking some swing and batting practice on the field. There isn't currently a timetable for Carpenter's return, but his presence on the field is promising. He was shut down temporarily in the middle of the month of April after receiving a cortisone shot.
Carpenter's batting practice appearances have gone well, but he's not quite ready for a rehab assignment. He could begin that process in the next week.
While Matt Carpenter's return isn't imminent, his reinstatement from the IL will create a bit of a logjam. Whoever is left after Carlson returns between Michael Siani, Jose Fermin, and Alec Burleson will likely be demoted to AAA Memphis. With Ivan Herrera and Willson Contreras playing most days together, Pedro Pages remains the team's backup catcher. Pages could be sent down once Carpenter returns as well.