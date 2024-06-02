If the Cardinals are deadline buyers, two postseason heroes should be their targets
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery
It hasn't been a pretty start to the season for former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery. He owns a 3-2 record in his seven starts but has posted an ERA of 4.69.
Still, he's somebody who has proven to be a viable postseason pitcher and could easily pass as a No. 2 starter. In all honesty, he's probably a safer bet than somebody like Jesus Luzardo, and because he's on a one-year deal with a player option, he likely won't cost too much in trades if the Diamondbacks do decide to sell at the deadline.
St. Louis acquired Montgomery at the deadline in 2022 in the deal that sent Harrison Bader to the Yankees. A year later, the Cardinals traded him to the Rangers with Chris Stratton. Montgomery played a key role in the Rangers winning the World Series last fall, winning the clinching games of the Wild Card Series and ALCS.
The Cardinals should take advantage of the opportunity to bring Montgomery back if they remain in the mix, as having a legitimate No. 2 starter would give them a great chance to finally compete for a World Series title.
Again, his stats this year leave a lot to be desired, but he's still a proven guy who could really help the Cardinals if they want to be buyers again. We can only hope he's on their list of pitchers to target at the deadline.