How the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup should look if they want to make a playoff push
By Josh Jacobs
Lineup vs. right-handed pitching
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- LF Tommy Pham
- CF Michael Siani
Bench: C Ivan Herrera, DH Matt Carpenter, SS Brandon Crawford, C Pedro Pages
At the time of writing this, the Cardinals are actually hovering around a top-10 offense in all of baseball facing right-handed pitching. Eight of their active position players have posted above-league-average numbers against righties, and the trio of Alec Burleson, Willson Contreras, and Brendan Donovan have all been 20% above-league-average or better on the season.
With Paul Goldschmidt heating up as of late, you could make a real argument that he should slot in higher in the near future if he's truly refound his stroke. But for now, I would put him in the five-hole, slotted right in between Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar.
One through seven, the lineup is actually a lot stronger than it would feel at times, but the club will have to make a hard decision on Nolan Gorman soon, one that I already kind of feel like they've been making. Right now, Gorman is slumping again and he is seeing less and less playing time as a result of it. If Gorman cannot be trusted to start every day vs. right-handed pitching, then the club needs to send him down to Triple-A and recall Ivan Herrera for their bench.
Since the beginning of June, Gorman has a slash line of .178/.196/.222 while striking out 45.7% of the time and walking just 2.2% of this 183 plate appearances. It's beyond bad right now, and the Cardinals need to get him out of the lineup and put in bats who they know will perform.
Part of the appeal of Tommy Pham was the ability they'd have to use him off the bench in big spots when left-handed pitching is on the mound. If he starts over Gorman frequently and they move Donovan to second base, then the Cardinals bench has three different lefties on it that they do not really trust, and Pedro Pages is not the dynamic right-handed bat that they can go to later in a game.
If I'm making the lineups and roster decisions, I'd either run Gorman out there a bit longer to see if he turns it around, or I would go ahead and recall Herrera and cross my fingers that Gorman figures things out in Memphis, which I've done here.
Back to Pham though. It's hard to have a lineup right now that he is not in, and if they swap Gorman for Herrera, then they can start Pham daily and use Herrera as that weapon off the bench when needed. I really like how the Cardinals' lineup looks with him in it, and their woes against left-handed pitching could be lessened significantly with Pham, Herrera, and Goldschmidt's turnaround. Let's take a peek at that lineup.
*If Michael Siani is out, replace with Victor Scott II OR move Nootbaar to CF, Burleson to RF, and Herrera or Carp to DH.