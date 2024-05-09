How are the Cardinals non-tendered players doing elsewhere?
The St. Louis Cardinals did not tender contracts via arbitration to 4 players this past offseason. Right-handed pitchers Dakota Hudson and Jake Woodford along with catcher Andrew Knizner and infielder/DH Juan Yepez became free agents after not receiving a contract offer from the organization.
Dakota Hudson and Jake Woodford were no longer effective starters, and their release granted Mozeliak freedom to sign players like Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. Andrew Knizner's non-tender was mostly due to Ivan Herrera's ascension. Herrera's offensive abilities paired with his dedication to his craft defensively made Knizner expendable. Juan Yepez was a non-factor defensively, and his offensive output -- in theory at least -- was replaceable.
Each of these players signed deals with major league teams. Jake Woodford and Juan Yepez received minor league deals; Dakota Hudson and Andrew Knizner signed major league deals. You'll notice most of these players signed deals with largely non-competitive teams.
Let's take a look and see if they are outperforming the current players on the Cardinals roster.
RHP Jake Woodford - Chicago White Sox
Jake Woodford signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox in early January. Woodford has not made a major league appearance this year, and he is struggling mightily in the minors. In 6 starts, Woodford has an 8.06 ERA, 1.792 WHIP, and he's allowing 12.3 hits per 9 innings and 2.8 home runs per nine innings for the Charlotte Knights, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate.
In just 25.2 innings, Woodford has allowed 25 runs in total. He has struck out 26 batters, but he has also walked 11 of them. Woodford's showing thus far in Charlotte has been terrible. Even though the White Sox themselves are a bad team (yes, the Cardinals did just lose a series to them), Woodford probably won't see a promotion anytime soon.
When the Cardinals non-tendered him, he had just pitched 47.2 innings in St. Louis to the tune of a 6.23 ERA, 1.741 WHIP, and only 5.5 Ks per nine innings. His walks per nine were also elevated (4.2). After signing Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray, Woodford didn't have a spot on the major league roster in St. Louis. His release made complete sense. The Cardinals should not regret this move.