Here are 5 ways to watch a bad St. Louis Cardinals team that make it worth your time
The 2023 Cardinals have been bad this year. It has been tough to watch. How can you enjoy it?
Pick a Player to Follow
When a team is doing poorly, I find it best to hone in on one particular player. This year, I have chosen to follow Lars Nootbaar closely. His international fame, peppy attitude, and talent have made him a great person to follow both professionally and personally.
Lars doesn't need to be yours; maybe you're a huge fan of legacy players (Adam Wainwright), future Hall of Famers (Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt), or young guns (Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or Jordan Walker). No matter your preference, the Cardinals have ample players to watch.
Give it a Break
Sometimes the best thing to do in a situation that is a lost cause is to give it up for a little bit. If you find yourself getting angry or frustrated with the team, give them a break. Maybe when you return things will be different. Or they won't. It doesn't matter because it's just a game.
St. Louis is blessed to have another major sports team playing right now (STL City). Go watch them play twice a week. Soccer is always a good time, especially when the team is playing well. It's also summertime. Go to the pool, or the lake, or just go play outside.