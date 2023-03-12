Five trade deadline candidates that can give the St Louis Cardinals their ace in the hole
Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease had a breakout during the 2022 season. He produced a 14-8, 2.20 ERA (180 ERA+, 227 SO, 1.109 WHIP in 184 IP. That level of dominance placed him in second for the AL Cy Young award behind the timeless Justin Verlander. Cease had a good 2021 but nothing that displayed ace-level production. 2022 was a wake-up call to the league, and his presence was definitely announced.
He is a favorite for the 2023 betting odds on winning the 2023 Cy YoungThe most recent spring training outing was the far opposite of what Dylan Cease can do, but could it be a sign of something else? But after the abysmal season the White Sox had under Tony La Russa, can the team turn the tide moving forward? Or is it time to reconsider this 40-man roster and try again? Maybe the Cardinals' depth can help.