Five trade deadline candidates that can give the St Louis Cardinals their ace in the hole
Shane Bieber
This is the move most of the fanbase wants. And it is for good reason. Shane Bieber made a loud entrance into the league in 2019 and has continued his dominance. His 2022 slashline was 13-8, 2.88 ERA (132 ERA+) 198 SO, 1.040 WHIP in 200 IP. This performance landed him a seventh place finish in the AL Cy Young voting.
But this is just a machine pumping out the same results every year. He finished 4th in Cy Young in 2019 and won the Cy Young in 2020. He was an All-Star in 2021 but did not place in any awards due to injuries. But since his arrival, it has been all high innings pitched, low ERAs, and high strikeout rates using great control of the zone.
With Cleveland in a very weak division, they are the heavy favorites to win the AL Central. But…..what if the Twins and White Sox ruin their fun? Then you could see the Guardians trading their stars like the track record shows.