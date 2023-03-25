Final predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day Roster
Starting Rotation
(5) - Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, Jordan Montgomery, and Jake Woodford
Miles Mikolas is fresh off his new two-year extension with the Cardinals and has been named the Opening Day starter now that Wainwright is beginning the year on the injured list. Wainwright's injury does create an opportunity for one of the Cardinals' depth arms to step up, and I think that will be Jake Woodford.
In 17.2 innings this spring, Woodford has a 2.04 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and a 1.02 WHIP to go with a batting average against of .213. He has been nothing but impressive this camp and has truly earned an opportunity in this rotation.
Dakota Hudson had every opportunity to be the "next man up", but his 6.23 ERA this spring got him sent back down to minor league camp, and I think he'll need to make major progress in Memphis before the club would consider bringing him back up.
Matthew Liberatore has been just as impressive, if not more impressive, than Woodford this spring, and I think he will get a chance to join this roster pretty soon after Opening Day if a spot opens up. For now, since he has already been optioned down to minor league camp, I think the club will let him stretch out as a starter until further notice.