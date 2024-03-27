Everyone will want a Victor Scott II Cardinals jersey after you see his new number
This settles it. Victor Scott II has the coolest jersey in all of baseball.
By Josh Jacobs
Just when you thought you couldn't be more excited about Victor Scott II, he just gave St. Louis Cardinals fans another reason to love him.
Scott officially got the call to be a part of the Cardinals' Opening Day roster on Tuesday following the news that Dylan Carlson would be heading to the injured list. Scott had been optioned to minor league camp just days prior but now will get his shot to be the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder in Los Angeles as they face off against the Dodgers.
One of the most fun things to see when a player gets the call to "The Show" is what uniform number they'll select. Well, if you haven't been able to tell already, Scott has some of the best swag in all of baseball, and his number selection all but solidifies that he'll have the coldest jersey in all of baseball.
Number 11, Scott. It won't be long before we see Cardinals fans all over Busch Stadium wearing their Scott II jerseys. This is easily the best choice Scott could have made for his uniform number, and fans are so eager to see him in action this week against the mighty Dodgers.
Even though Scott was a last minute to the roster, manager Oli Marmol made it clear this week that Scott would be impacting the Cardinals roster this season, and after the freak injury to Carlson, that time became Opening Day.
There is no guarantee that Scott will stay on the roster when the Cardinals' outfielders get healthier, but he'll have every opportunity to run with the center field job, both literally and figuratively. Scott instantly becomes the most dangerous stolen base threat in all of baseball now and provides the Cardinals with excellent defense in center field.
The main question with Scott will be how well his bat can perform. His speed and defense are more than ready for the biggest stage, but one has to wonder if this aggressive promotion could hinder the development of his bat. Scott has shown the Cardinals he's a guy who does not get rattled easily, and whenever I've had him on the Dealin' the Cards Podcast (formerly known as Noot News), his dedication to his craft has been so impressive.
There's no doubt that all of Cardinals Nation is eager to see Scott hit the field for his debut on Thursday, and I cannot wait to see him steal the show, both locally and nationally, as one of the most exciting and dynamic players we have in today's game.