Cardinals top prospect Victor Scott II to make MLB debut on Opening Day in LA
Dylan Carlson will start 2024 on the injured list, paving the way for Victor Scott II's addition to the Opening Day roster
By Andrew Wang
It's been injury after injury for the St. Louis Cardinals in the outfield this Spring, as Dylan Carlson was removed due to a shoulder injury after colliding with Jordan Walker in the penultimate game of Spring Training, but it's not all bad news for St. Louis. After a monster Spring, Cardinals' center field prospect Victor Scott II has his chance now as he's been added to the 40-man roster and is set to debut Thursday in Los Angeles on Opening Day.
While unfortunate for Carlson, who was just finding his groove and trying to prove himself in a make-or-break season, Scott's arrival should ease the effect Carlson's absence will have on the Cardinals' lineup. Scott broke out in a big way last season between High-A and Double-A. His elite defense and 80-grade speed shone as he stole 94 bases across the two levels, and his bat developed as he recorded a .824 OPS at Double-A.
Scott's run (literally) with every opportunity given to him, and his Spring Training performance only shows the improvements he's made across last year and this offseason. He bat .316 with a .409 OBP and terrorized the base paths, making it a nightmare for opposing pitchers to navigate the rest of the Cardinals' lineup.
Redbird Rants site expert Josh Jacobs recently interviewed Scott on the Dealin' the Cards (formerly Noot News) Podcast earlier this Spring, and he explained his approach to improving and making the MLB team. Scott is a true student of the game, and he certainly has the mindset and tools of a Major League-ready player.
Even if Scott struggles offensively to start the season, he still has the tools to be a productive player as his defense and speed are too good to fall short. He's got the mental toughness to learn from and bounce back from any adversity he will face in the big leagues, and Cardinals fans are lucky to have him in their Opening Day lineup.