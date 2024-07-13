Could Paul Sewald be a trade option for Cardinals to add bullpen depth?
The St. Louis Cardinals unspoken wishlist for the trade deadline must include some bullpen depth.
One name that could gain a lot of attention closer to the deadline is Paul Sewald. He had 11 consecutive saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks at one time this season. And then this week happened.
According to Theo Mackie of Arizona Republic:
The Diamondbacks’ record over the past week can be split into two categories. When Sewald pitches, they are 0-3. When he does not pitch, they are 4-0. That is a stat no closer wants to see. Essentially single-handedly, he has prevented a nine-game win streak — the type of stretch the Diamondbacks have spent all season begging for.
This is not the most glowing review for Sewald, and neither are the boos that have been showering down to the field from the Diamondbacks faithful.
Mackie reports that Sewald needs to make one of the pitches that has been most effective for him - the sweeper. But it's more complicated. He has thrown the pitch over 100 times this season, averaging 82.7 mph. In each of the three blown saves, the sweeper had less side-to-side movement than it typically does. Instead of sweeping, the pitch stays inside, rendering it ineffective in its objective and turning it into a perfect pitch to launch, which opposing teams have done, specifically Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy.
D-backs manager Torey Lovullo isn't ready to give up on his closer, but fans seem fed up. Fans may revolt if the team doesn't try to move him for a more effective arm. The Diamondbacks made it to the World Series in stunning fashion, thanks partly to Sewald.
But when the trade deadline approaches, you want to get proven talent that can help the team win and make a postseason run. Sewald's performance efficiency has dropped significantly, making one wonder if there are other issues or if an injured list stint is needed. Sewald may indeed be a project for a pitching coach and keen-eyed catcher.
We are no longer in the days of Dave Duncan and Yadier Molina.
The Cardinals do not need a redemption project for the bullpen. Giving up talent to acquire a struggling closing pitcher is different from what this team needs.
There's been talk of trades involving Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. It would hurt to lose him. He is 3-3 on the season with a 2.41 ERA. He has 31 saves and two blown saves. He has 47 strikeouts on the season. He has become the closer fans have always envisioned he would become. And that's awesome. The Cardinals should only trade him if there is a jaw-dropping return the team couldn't refuse. If the Cardinals lose him, it shouldn't mean selling out to get an arm that amounts to a project.
The Cardinals have grown from the days of getting projects at the deadline. They need players who will help them win now and in the future. Sewald will not be the answer the Cardinals need at the deadline.