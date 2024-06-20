Could Lance Lynn's role with the Cardinals change at the trade deadline?
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were shocked when John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, signed Lance Lynn. For many fans, that shock has not subsided and leaves many wondering what the end game will be for the big personality.
Mozeliak believed Lynn would be a veteran pitcher who knows the Cardinals system and provides leadership while eating up innings. Lynn has provided that veteran leadership, but it's hard to say he's relieved the bullpen.
In his last three starts, he has three no-decisions. On June 7 against the Rockies, he pitched four innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and four earned runs. He did strike out six batters. The Cardinals won this game 8-5. On June 13 against the Pirates, he pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four hits, three walks, and three earned runs while striking out five batters. The Cardinals won this game 4-3. On Tuesday against the Marlins, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up ten hits and five earned runs. He struck out batters. The Cardinals lost this game 9-8.
The job of a starting pitcher is to give their team a chance by not giving up runs. Every time the Cardinals put up runs against the Marlins, the team returned thanks to a three-run home run from Jesus Sanchez and some small ball down the stretch.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals were two-for-ten with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, while eight runners were left on base.
Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, and Kyle Gibson have been the Cardinals' most reliable starters, while each has had their struggles on the mound. Gibson was scratched from his start Wednesday with lower back tightness. Andre Pallante is currently filling the fifth starter role, but the Cardinals seem to be looking for a more reliable starter to fill the role. Matthew Liberatore, who started Wednesday for Gibson, and Zach Thompson have attempted to fill the role but moved to a long relief role.
Mozeliak must consider getting two starters before the trade deadline. Lynn has made contributions but is not the innings-eating pitcher Mozeliak hoped to have this season. Pallante is trying, but the Cardinals need a serious starting pitcher to make pitches and help the bullpen by pitching several innings.
If the Cardinals can secure a fourth and fifth starter, Lynn and Pallante should be moved to long-inning roles and reconsider starting next season. The Cardinals need improved pitching now, as they are making a real playoff push. If the Cardinals are serious about this season, Mozeliak must bolster this roster as quickly as possible.