Cardinals: ZiPS projections give St. Louis' lineup a high-ceiling in 2023
The Cardinals could be the most dangerous offense in 2023
Before you roll your eyes and say "I'm sick of hearing that they could be something", it really feels more likely than not that the Cardinals are a top offense next season, and the potential to be the best is very real.
First, there is Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras. Pen those in as big bats in 2023, with Goldschmidt and Arenado each having at least a 135 wRC+. Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar, Juan Yepez, and Nolan Gorman each have the potential to be in that range too - and I'd throw Jordan Walker in there too even if ZiPS doesn't.
Donovan, Dylan Carlson, and Alec Burleson all fall in that group of 25% above league-average ability and can be really good complimentary pieces in the lineup.
All in all, outside of the big three bats, is it really that hard to believe that a few of the eight different options will rise and contribute in a big way in 2023? The beauty of having so many different options is that now St. Louis is not banking on one or two guys to "boom" for them to win, but they can almost field an entire lineup of guys who can produce at a high level outside of their top three guys.
Whether it's ZiPS projections or expert rankings, most believe the Cardinals' lineup will be strong in 2023. After the Cardinals are able to solidify which players they want to prioritize on their roster, then they can deal with the surplus to upgrade that polarizing rotation. The Cardinals are wise to wait and see which bats play best in 2023, rather than find themselves short of what they need in this area as well.