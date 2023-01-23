Cardinals: ZiPS projections give St. Louis' lineup a high-ceiling in 2023

#STLCards ZiPS 80th/20th percentile OPS+ outcomes

Goldschmidt (152/116)

Arenado (148/107)

Contreras (135/93)

O'Neill (137/96)

Nootbaar (134/90)

Yepez (140/94)

Carlson (127/89)

Gorman (133/84)

Burleson (128/85)

Donovan (115/79)

Walker (109/71)



Lot of guys who can produce in 2023