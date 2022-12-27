St. Louis Cardinals ranked a top 5 lineup in MLB for the 2023 season

Albert Pujols wRC+ by half in 2022

1st half - 93

2nd half - 206



wRC+ projections for #STLCards DH options in 2023



Yepez - 121

Burleson - 119

Walker - 112

Gorman - 109



They won’t replicate 2nd half Albert but they can provide season long stability to make up for it. (1/4)