Cardinals trade rumors: St. Louis has 2 of the most valuable starters on the block
Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty's recent performances for the Cardinals make them some of the best trade chips available at this deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Riddle me this, the team that desperately needs starting pitching help also has the two most attractive starting pitchers on the trade market?
Only the St. Louis Cardinals can manage to have that dilemma.
It may be true though, as with the way Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty have been pitching lately, they both are going to be hot commodities between now and the deadline. And rightfully so.
Let's start off with who is not available. Dylan Cease is likely going nowhere, same with Shane Bieber. One of the young Mariners starters could get dealt, but only under special circumstances. Marcus Stroman could be sent packing, but his situation still seems pretty up in the air.
So, who else is there? Lucas Giolito? Eduardo Rodriguez? This market appears to be very thin on starting pitching.
Advantage - St. Louis Cardinals.
Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty may be the two best starters moved at the deadline
Let's compare the four rentals that appear to be available at this deadline over their last six starts.
Name
Record
ERA
Innings
SO
WHIP
Jordan Montgomery
4-1
1.48
42.2
41
0..91
Jack Flaherty
4-1
3.54
40.2
38
1.52
Lucas Giolito
2-1
2.45
44.0
48
0.95
Eduardo Rodriguez
3-3
3.15
40.0
51
1.13
Just based on these numbers, Montgomery seems like he's far and away the best starter available right now. If Stroman is available, he'll have a strong argument to be the top guy, but otherwise, it's Montgomery.
It seems like Giolito and Rodriguez are the next best available, but Flaherty has pitched his way into this conversation as well. With how thin this pitching market is and how many teams need upgrades to their rotations, I would imagine all four guys will be traded for more than any of us expected a month ago.
The Orioles, Dodgers, Reds, Yankees, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Giants, Astros, and Braves are all teams who would for sure be looking to add at least one starter before the deadline. Even the Rays have been checking in on Flaherty and Montgomery extensively. These starters are hot commodities.
We've recently explored trade partners for the Cardinals in a Montgomery trade as well as destinations for Flaherty. I would imagine at this rate that the Cardinals will be getting quite the return between the two of them, which will greatly improve their chances of competing once again in 2024.