5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery
St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery is going to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and these five teams would be great fits
By Curt Bishop
With the Cardinals well out of contention, and after the devasting losses that continue to pile up, it's time to consider the possibility of selling at the trade deadline. This is something that fans and media members have been speculating may happen with the Cardinals continuing to slide. Entering Tuesday's 4th of July tilt, the Cards were 10.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.
No longer can the Cardinals justify their claims that the NL Central is a weak division. The Reds and Brewers are quickly pulling away from the rest of the pack. And so, the time has come to consider trading certain players on expiring contracts.
One of those pieces is left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who is 6-7 on the year with an ERA of 3.28. He has without a doubt been the Cardinals' best starting pitcher this season. But with the Cardinals so far under .500, he is a potential piece that contending teams may want as they put the finishing touches on their rosters. More than likely, Montgomery will not be back with the Cardinals in 2024.
The Cardinals acquired him from the Yankees at the deadline last August for Harrison Bader. The deal has worked out pretty well, but the left-hander's days in St. Louis may be numbered.
In this piece, we will discuss five potential landing spots for Montgomery at the trade deadline and which contending teams may want to take a flyer on the durable left-hander as the stretch run of the 2023 season approaches.