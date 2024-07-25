Cardinals trade rumors feature multiple no-brainer deals
Trade speculation is rampant, and at this point, that's all we as fans have to work with: speculation. Deals haven't been struck yet, and it's looking like teams will be waiting until the last few moments of the trade deadline to determine their season outlook.
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely going to be buyers this year barring a massive losing streak leading up to the deadline. Therefore, trade proposals surrounding the team are beginning to crop up across national outlets. Two in particular stand out above the rest as wins for St. Louis immediately.
Let's start with a proposal by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required). In his piece, Bowden sends Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals for two pitching prospects in RHP Zack Showalter and RHP Ian Bedell. Bedell, 24, has been pitching well since his promotion to Triple-A Memphis, as he has a 2.37 ERA to go along with 23 strikeouts in 30.1 innings; batters are hitting just .170 against him. Bedell is a steady starting pitcher, and I was able to speak to him about his goals for the 2024 season during spring training.
Showalter, on the other hand, is a younger prospect. He's ranked 17th in the Cardinals system according to MLB Pipeline, and he has a 2.59 ERA with 54 strikeouts in just 32.1 innings at Low-A Palm Beach this year. Bedell could start for the White Sox next year, and Showalter is a guy with promise whom the White Sox can wait on.
Trade proposal thoughts: I would do this trade immediately.
This feels like a win for the Cardinals. They aren't giving up their top pitching prospects here, they have a year and a half of control with Fedde who's only getting paid $7.5 million next year, and Fedde is one of the best pitchers available at the deadline.
The second proposal comes from Dan Szymborski at FanGraphs. Szymborski gives the Cardinals RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the Texas Rangers for RHP Sem Robberse and C Pedro Pages. Eovaldi's value is a bit murky since he has a vesting option that becomes a player option should he pitch 156 innings this year, something he's on track to do. That would make Eovaldi a true rental pitcher, as he would likely decline the option to test free agency.
This lowers Eovaldi's trade value, and that shows in Dan's proposal. Robberse started off hot this year, but he's faded a bit since his hot start. Robberse has a 4.65 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. He has the potential to be a back-end starting pitcher, something the Cardinals already have plenty of. Pages has grown into a reliable backup catcher, but that appears to be his ceiling as well. He would slot in nicely behind Rangers' Jonah Heim on the depth chart, and he would replace a struggling former Cardinal in Andrew Knizner.
Trade proposal thoughts: This deal also feels like a huge win for the Cardinals.
Even if Eovaldi declines his player option at the end of the year, this feels like a win for the Cardinals. They get a proven postseason veteran, and Eovaldi creates a potent one-two punch with Sonny Gray. The Cardinals can place Ivan Herrera, a right-handed batter (something the team needs as well at the deadline), back on the major league roster behind Willson Contreras, and they once again keep their top pitching prospects. Eovaldi comes with some risk considering his unclear contract situation, but he's worth it at this price.