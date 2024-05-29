Cardinals top 5 trade chips if they want to aggressively add to their roster
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals seemed to have moved the conversation around them from "How many pieces will they be willing to sell at this year's trade deadline?" to "Who could they be looking to add to this roster?" in what feels like the blink of an eye.
They are not completely out of the woods yet, but it really does feel like they've put to bed the idea that they'll be sellers again this season, barring a massive falloff over the next few weeks. The National League is weak this year, with a Wild Card berth easily attainable and the National League Central race appears to be one that will go on all season long.
With that being said, the Cardinals are also in a tough spot where I don't think they can really afford to be ultra-aggressive in trading their best assets away. Their farm system has had multiple bright spots this year, but I don't think they have the depth to part with their most valuable talent in order to swing big. I could be proven wrong on that, especially if there is a pitcher with control available that causes them to rethink that sentiment, but barring that, I think they are going to have to get creative in order to swing major deals.
So, what kind of trade chips could we be looking at if they decide to add some pieces at this deadline? I came up with five names I could see them parting with, but first let's address some names I do not see them trading.
I doubt the Cardinals would entertain offers from their core big-league bats, or top prospects like Tink Hence, Victor Scott II, Thomas Saggese, or Tekoah Roby.
I would be shocked if the Cardinals considered trading any of Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, or Nolan Gorman. Obviously, Masyn Winn is not on the table. I also don't think they want to take away from a real strength of the team by trading away Ivan Herrera, and he's proven why having depth at catcher is so important.
I also don't think the Cardinals will be willing to move some of their most dynamic prospects. Tink Hence has been incredible this year, and the front office really needs to have a guy like him emerge that they can point to and say they developed. Victor Scott II is someone the club really likes, and if we think what Michael Siani is doing now is valuable, imagine a better version of him in center field every day when Scott is ready.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has mentioned a few times that he does not believe the front office wants to move either of their "prized assets" from last year's deadline in Thomas Saggese and Tekoah Roby, even going as far as to say the club wants to hold onto them to show they got something from that fire sale.
Now, especially when it comes to the prospects, you never say never about a trade. Depending on who is available at the deadline, the Cardinals could be willing to entertain some of those names. But for now, I think it is highly unlikely.