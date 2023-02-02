#STLCards players ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list:



▪️OF Jordan Walker (no. 4)

▪️SS Masyn Winn (50)

▪️RHP Tink Hence (77)

▪️RHP Gordon Graceffo (79)

▪️OF Alec Burleson (91)



St. Louis is one of five clubs with 5+ players ranked within the Top 100. https://t.co/bMOj0wmmEo