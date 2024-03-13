Cardinals Spring Training Update: Thomas Saggese continues to open up eyes in camp
One of the Cardinals' top prospects, Thomas Saggese, continues to shine with each opportunity he gets.
By Josh Jacobs
If there can be such a thing as a silver lining from the terrible 2023 season the St. Louis Cardinals just went through, it's that they were able to add some really intriguing talent to their farm system, headlined by infielder Thomas Saggese.
The reigning Texas League Most Valuable Player came over to St. Louis in the Jordan Montgomery trade alongside fellow top prospect Tekoah Roby and reliever John King and got even better as he joined the Springfield Cardinals, After a strong first half with the Rangers' Double-A affiliate, Saggese posted a 1.064 OPS in 149 plate appearances for Springfield, earning himself a brief appearance in Memphis as the season closed.
Saggese has been incredible at the plate this spring, slashing .400/.444/.600 in the 13 games he has appeared in, highlighted by a 4-4 performance on Sunday against the Nationals. He's easily been one of the most impressive Cardinals in camp so far.
The Cardinals are really high on Saggese and did not see him as a player worth moving this offseason in their pursuit of starting pitching. Saggese is ranked by many publications as a top-100 prospect, leading the way with an above-average to plus hit tool that's paired with average to above-average power. Saggese's versatility defensively increases that intrigue, although he's not necessarily known for the glove.
Although they are different players, it's easy to see why people believe Saggese could have a Brendan Donovan-like impact on this club in the next season or two. He's a hard-working, high-character individual who fits the mold of what St. Louis is looking for from their players and adds to an already intriguing group of young talent that has recently debuted in St. Louis or is on the cusp of their call-up.
While Saggese will certainly begin the season in Memphis, it will be interesting to see what the Cardinals do if he continues to swing a hot bat there as well. One thing that could boost Saggese's chances of a call-up would be proving he can handle the shortstop position in a way the Cardinals are comfortable with. He obviously won't supplant Masyn Winn there, but he could become the Cardinals utility man off the bench and replace Brandon Crawford's role on this roster.
Continue to keep an eye out for Saggese as he finishes out camp and begins the season in Triple-A. Just like we have seen with Victor Scott II, when injuries or sub-par performances begin to occur, doors open up for guys like Saggese to run through. With how thin their middle infield depth is beyond Winn, Donovan, and Nolan Gorman, Saggese could find himself in St. Louis before any of us expected.