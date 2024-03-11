6 Cardinals who have stolen the show so far in Spring Training
While Spring Training performance should be taken with a grain of salt, these six players have really stood out in a meaningful way for the Cardinals so far.
By Josh Jacobs
Thomas Saggese
Acquired in the Jordan Montgomery/Chris Stratton deal this summer, reigning Texas League Most Valuable Player Thomas Saggese has torn the cover off of the baseball this spring, with his best performance coming on Sunday when he went 4-4 with 6 RBIs in the contest.
While it's very unlikely that Saggese makes the Opening Day roster or comes up early in the year, Saggese is continuing to open eyes in camp and should be knocking on the door of a debut this year.
His 1.049 OPS in 23 at-bats thus far is outstanding, and he continues to hit the ball with authority when he is given opportunites. He's kind of blocked on the field right now and the club has not tried playing him in the outfield, so his path to St. Louis in the immediate future is murky.
What Saggese could try to prove in the coming weeks would be his ability to play shortstop. For as much noise as the Brandon Crawford signing made, I don't think the Cardinals would hesitate to part ways with him if Saggese is raking and ready for a role off the bench.
Now, with Saggese's potential, it's probably not wise to have him on the bench most days, and when healthy, the Cardinals already have an option. I would keep an eye out on the Cardinals potentially dealing some bats in July, which would free up potential playing time for someone like Saggese.