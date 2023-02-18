Cardinals Spring Training: Notes from Oli Marmol, John Mozeliak, and more
Jordan Walker is embracing the opporunity to compete for an Opening Day spot
The Cardinals have been clear, Jordan Walker will have every opportunity to make the Opening Day roster this year. If he outplays his peers and proves he is ready to be an everyday player for the club, he will be suiting up in St. Louis to begin his career.
One of the biggest question marks Walker has to answer is whether or not he is ready to play the outfield in the Majors. He became an outfielder in the late summer of 2022 and has already shown signs that he can be a very good defender in the corners. Walker wisely spent time with Jose Oquendo back in January, working diligently to improve his defensive skills.
Both Mozeliak and Marmol have indicated that Walker will get some of the most looks this camp with so many of the Cardinals' position players playing in the World Baseball Classic. Walker continues to impress with his maturity and mentality, seeming eager to prove he belongs, paired with a deep appreciation for how this organization runs its business.
As the weeks go on, it'll become clearer and clearer whether or not Walker will be a part of this roster to start the season. Whether he makes the Opening Day roster or not, Walker's future is bright in St. Louis and he will be contributing here soon.