Cardinals Rumors: The New York Yankees are emerging as a perfect trade partner
The New York Yankees need a lot of things at the trade deadline, and the Cardinals have the pieces to get a deal done
By Josh Jacobs
For months now, most trade deadline chatter has been pure speculation on the part of fans and media alike. Over the coming days, more and more information will pop up regarding real links between teams, which will help us identify what the St. Louis Cardinals plan on doing in the trade market.
One team that has begun to emerge as a potential match in the trade market for the Cardinals is the New York Yankees. Derrick Goold recently identified Yankees prospect Clayton Beeter as a potential fit for the Cardinals, and now information is coming out about what the Yankees are looking for in a deal.
Why the New York Yankees would be a great trade partner for the Cardinals
According to that report from Mark Feinsand, The Yankees are looking to upgrade their outfield, rotation, bullpen, and catching situation at this deadline. While they'll likely look to make deals with multiple teams to fill each of those needs, the Cardinals could help them solve various issues.
On the corner outfield front, names like Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson would seamlessly fit for New York. When starting pitching, Jordan Mongomery and Jack Flaherty would be upgrades for their group. Bullpen-wise, the Cardinals have Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley, as well as the recently DFA'd Genesis Cabrera that could interest the Yankees. And even when it comes to catchers, either Andrew Knizner or Ivan Herrea could be on the move.
The Cardinals and Yankees are very familiar with one another when it comes to making trades. In 2018, the Cardinals shipped Luke Voit to the Yankees for Gallegos and Chasen Shreve. Last year, Harrison Bader was sent to New York for the Montgomery. Could another deal be made at this deadline?
I would actually be very surprised if the two teams don't make another deal at this deadline. It could be a move to improve just one of the Yankees' problems, or they could make it a larger package for New York to get multiple things done at once.