Cardinals president John Mozeliak hints at a front office reset this October

As playoff contenders gear up to make a run this October, the St. Louis Cardinals will be taking a look internally and trying to figure out what exactly went wrong for the organization after the end of 2022. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has already hinted at major organizational changes coming this offseason. However, while other teams try to compete for a World Series, it looks like the Cardinals will also have a "busy" October, though not in the traditional sense.

In a recent interview with KMOX, Mozeliak stated "It will be a very busy month of October as we look to reset our front office." He recently noted the retirement of Gary LaRocque as a first step. With the Cardinals missing the Postseason for the second consecutive season and failing to win a playoff series since 2019, changes to the leadership are way past due. Whether or not Mo steps down this season is still a bit of a mystery, but it remains possible that he will remain in control until the end of the 2025 season.

If Chaim Bloom or another external voice takes over as the Cardinals' POBO, it would be a true sign of change and urgency within the Cardinals organization, but adding outside voices who will help improve the lackluster player development could also be enough. With the Postseason still in full swing, player transactions will be frozen until November, so these October moves will strictly be management-related. It remains to be seen what moves the Cardinals will make with their roster this offseason, but we can be sure they will make significant personnel changes quickly.

Perhaps manager Oliver Marmol will be fired in a similar fashion to Reds manager David Bell, who also received a contract extension this season. Naming a replacement could be a huge first step in demonstrating to the fanbase that they intend to improve on the past two seasons of struggles and make strides internally. While firing the manager may appease fans, more personnel changes are required to truly move into the future, which Mo is alluding to here. The Cardinal Way has grown antiquated, and fortunately, the Cardinals organization has recognized that.