Cardinals' potential rebuild opens up opportunities for division rival

While both the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will be absent from the postseason for two consecutive seasons, the future gap between the two organizations could increase this offseason.

Not only do the Cubs have a better farm system than the Cardinals, but they also have more financial freedom. While St. Louis is grappling with the complications of Bally Sports, Chicago has been sitting easy with their exclusive TV partnership with Marquee Sports Network. That lucrative deal allows the Cubs, a team in one of the biggest cities and markets in the country, to spend virtually however they please in free agency.

While Chicago has danced around the edges of free agency lately by signing players such as Dansby Swanson, Hector Neris, Cody Bellinger, and Jameson Taillon, they could go big this upcoming winter.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported recently that he expects the Chicago Cubs to go after big-name free agents this offseason. While Murray mentioned Juan Soto as a player the Cubs could be interested in, he gave more detail on a pitcher: right-handed starter Corbin Burnes. On Burnes to Chicago, Murray said, "He should draw significant interest in free agency and the Cubs, whose manager Craig Counsell was with Burnes in Milwaukee, could make sense."

Corbin Burnes's former manager, Craig Counsell, was signed to the largest manager contract in baseball history last offseason to coach the Cubs. The two remain close, as Corbin Burnes said in July of this year that "(Counsell's) someone I'll always be in contact with because he's someone who game me a chance. I became pretty close with him over the years."

This should scare fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Cardinals have been rumored to be cutting costs this offseason, their greatest rival intends on blowing it out. Craig Counsell himself noted the gap between the Cubs and other contenders in the National League when he said “I think the message sent, really, is that there’s a big gap. I mean, they’re ahead of us by a lot.”

If the Chicago Cubs land Corbin Burnes this offseason, they'll likely boast the best rotation in the National League Central, and that includes the Pittsburgh Pirates with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller. Burnes will lead the Cubs' staff with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele right behind him.

If the Cardinals don't see more progress out of their young players, and if they don't spend this offseason to fill holes on the roster, then 2025 will be another year of disappointment for the organization. Milwaukee isn't going anywhere, the Cubs intend on having a big offseason, and the Reds and Pirates are young and only getting better. Things could be bleak once again in 2025 for the St. Louis Cardinals.