Cardinals News: Paul Goldschmidt, offseason spending, and magic numbers

As the Cardinals begin to heat up, the news surrounding the organization grows as well. Here's a roundup of the biggest stories from the last week and a look ahead to the postseason.

Goldschmidt plans to play in 2024

Paul Goldschmidt's time with the St. Louis Cardinals is coming to a close. The seven-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract in St. Louis, and fans of the sport have been speculating whether or not he'll play again in 2025 at the young age of 37.

Goldschmidt, in an interview with John Denton of MLB.com, confirmed that he intends to play in 2025. "Yeah, I want to play next year; I want to continue to play," said Goldschmidt. "Actually, I haven’t let any of my thoughts get past that statement right there. I owe it to this team and organization to give everything to this year, and that’s 100 percent where my thoughts are. But, yes, I want to keep playing."

Goldy has been having a down year by his normal standards, but he's really turned it on these last two weeks. He has a slash line of .438/.471/.729 over the last 14 days to go along with 10 extra-base hits and nine runs batted in. He's raised his average from .226 to .247 since August 24th, and he's one of the main reasons the Cardinals have rejoined the playoff conversation since then.

It's possible the Cardinals extend Goldschmidt a qualifying offer this offseason. St. Louis could also discuss a new contract with the right-handed first baseman to return next year. Though he would likely have to take a lesser role given the developments of Alec Burleson and Luken Baker, Goldschmidt's experience and guidance would be welcome on a team that figures to be quite young next year.

John Mozeliak discusses offseason spending projections

In an interview with Tom Ackerman of KMOX, John Mozeliak discussed the decreasing attendance figures for the Cardinals. He recognized that the on-field product is a reason for the drop in attendance, and he acknowledged that it will be a factor as the team looks ahead to the offseason, specifically in regard to spending.

Obviously we know we are going to have a uphill climb with what the TV markets could look like moving forward, and so we are going to have our challenges. I think our side is going to have to recalibrate a little bit and I'm still hopeful our fanbase will support us and appreciate what we are trying to do, but I can understand their level of frustration too.

It had been long assumed by fans and some media members that spending this upcoming offseason would at least be frozen where it is now, but Mozeliak's words are creating some concern in those same people that free agency will be dull for the Redbirds. With the uncertainty surrounding Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports paired with the plummet in in-game attendance figures, the Cardinals' budget will likely shrink next year.

Magic Numbers, playoff odds, and the draft

Some teams across the league are beginning to take note of their "Magic Numbers" -- a figure indicating how many wins it will take to make the playoffs. Teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Houston Astros are counting down the days before they can pop champagne and celebrate a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals and other teams muddled in the middle are having to grind it out this month. The Cardinals don't yet have a magic number, as they are currently outside of the playoff picture. If they continue to win like they have these last two weeks, that could change rather quickly. The Cardinals currently have a 0.9% chance of making the playoffs, so it will be an uphill battle from here.

It's taken up until recently for the Cardinals' playoff odds to exceed their odds at landing the top pick in next year's draft. They currently have a 0.65% chance of landing the top pick next year, the 16th-worst odds among teams not in the playoffs.