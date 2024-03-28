Cardinals Opening Day weather forecast: Rain delay or play?
What does the weather look like for the Cardinals' Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers?
The St. Louis Cardinals will head west to face off against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28th for Opening Day 2024. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest and broadcast on KMOX. Additionally, MLB Network will cover the game with a crew of Bob Costas, Dan Plesac, and Jon Morosi.
Miles Mikolas will take the mound against the Dodgers' newly acquired pitcher, Tyler Glasnow. This isn't Mikolas's first Opening Day start since joining the Cardinals, and this will be Glasnow's second start for the Dodgers.
The weather for Opening Day will be perfect.
The weather, according to The Weather Channel, is looking perfect for some afternoon baseball. There is a 0% chance of rain in the forecast at first pitch, and the temperature will fluctuate between 64 and 67 degrees throughout the game. There is ample sun in the forecast as well, so cloud cover likely won't be a problem for pitchers, hitters, or fielders. While weather in Los Angeles can be unpredictable at times, it's looking like the game will go off without a hitch.
After injuries to Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Sonny Gray, and Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals' lineup looks much different than originally planned. Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, and rookie Victor Scott II will handle the outfield. Matt Carpenter will likely be the designated hitter, and the infield group of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman, Masyn Winn, and Nolan Arenado remains intact. Willson Contreras will be behind the dish.
The Dodgers spent a whopping $1 billion this offseason, so the Cardinals are definitely underdogs in this game. Without their ace healthy to start the game, the offense will have to perform to the best of their abilities. Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith could all be All-Stars in their own right. It will be an uphill battle for the Birds on the Bat as they open the season.
The Cardinals went 3-4 against the Dodgers last year, so the series was virtually split. They'll play 4 games this weekend. While the weather for Thursday and Friday looks to be warm and clear, Saturday and Sunday's games run the risk of being postponed due to rain and thunderstorms.