Cardinals News: 3 St. Louis Cardinals roster bubble battles wrapping up
These six St. Louis Cardinals will duke it out for the last three bench spots on the roster.
We’ve reached the home stretch of Spring Training, and the St. Louis Cardinals still have several decisions to make when it comes to rounding out their roster. This spring has revealed a lot, including the meteoric ascent of young phenom Jordan Walker, the rapid rise of fellow prospect Masyn Winn, and the potential breakouts of Jake Woodford and Nolan Gorman.
Nevertheless, there are still a few unsettled spots regarding the team’s bench, and the last week of Spring Training could be where the cream rises to the top. Walker’s excellent spring has him poised to make the Opening Day roster, and the recent injury setback to shortstop Paul DeJong casts doubt on his ability to be ready for the beginning of the season. DeJong likely would have been the final bench piece to make the team, much to the chagrin of fans in Cardinals Nation.
These unexpected shakeups have thrown a wrench into early roster construction projections, and some of the clashes for the spots on the bench aren’t ones that fans expected at the beginning of Spring Training. Here are what I believe to be the three most intriguing fights for the last spots on the roster.