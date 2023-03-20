Former MLB GM compares Cardinals' Masyn Winn to this superstar shortstop
According to Greg Amsigner, his co-worker at MLB Network, Dan O'Dowd, sees a ceiling of Francisco Lindor for Cardinals' Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals' fans entered Spring Training with lofty expectations for top prospect Jordan Walker after an offseason of hype and superstar comparisons for the 20-year-old. Now with Spring Training almost complete, their number two prospect, Masyn Winn, is drawing some lofty comparisons of his own.
When appearing on 101 ESPN St. Louis' "The Opening Drive", Greg Amsinger told the show that his co-worker at MLB Network, Dan O'Dowd, who was an MLB GM for 15 years, thinks Masyn Winn will be a perennial All-Star caliber shortstop with "the upside of a Francisco Lindor offensively".
For a player who some were unsure of if his bat would ever develop, drawing comparisons to Lindor at the plate is a huge deal. Lindor has a career .816 OPS over eight big league seasons, finishing top-10 in MVP voting four different times, along with four All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves, and two Silver Sluggers. While Winn still had a lot of development ahead of him, it's easy to see why both local and national pundits are now making the leap in seeing Winn as a future superstar.
Winn may be the single most impressive player in camp for the Cardinals this spring, considering where many believed him to be in his development prior to camp. In 13 games and 37 at-bats, Winn has slashed .351/.405/.622 with 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 3 SB while showing incredible poise both at the plate and in the field.
There are a lot of reasons to draw comparisons between the two shortstops. They both play with flair and energy that is unmatched by whoever is on the field, while also being two of the most professional and hard-working players their teammates know. Go back and look at some of his scouting notes from when he was a prospect, and you'll see a lot of the same things scouts are saying about Winn.
Many wondered why the Cardinals' stayed out of the shortstop market in free agency the last two years, but it may be clear now. The Cardinals' look to have a star on their hands in Winn, and it's only a matter of time before he's the starting shortstop in St. Louis.