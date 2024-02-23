Cardinals News: 2024 Hall of Fame ballot announced
Four former St. Louis Cardinals players are eligible to be a part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2024 Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot for fans. LHP Steve Carlton, OF/1B George Hendrick, RHP Matt Morris, and INF Edgar Renteria are all eligible to be elected into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame this year.
Steve Carlton is mostly known for his years with the Philadelphia Phillies in which he frequently pitched more than 300 innings, won 4 Cy Young Awards, and was elected to multiple All-Star games. His career in St. Louis, while much less impressive, was still admirable. He pitched 7 seasons in St. Louis to the tune of a 3.10 ERA, 114 ERA+, and a 77-62 record in 190 games. He made it to three All-Star games while wearing the Birds on the Bat.
George Hendrick spent 18 years in professional baseball between 1971 and 1988. He played in St. Louis from 1978 after a trade with the San Diego Padres until 1984 when he was traded once again to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went to two All-Star games while with the Cardinals in addition to receiving MVP votes in four separate seasons. His only two Silver Slugger awards came while in St. Louis.
Matt Morris played the bulk of his career with the Cardinals. He placed second in Rookie of the Year voting in 1997, and he went on to play 7 more seasons in St. Louis. He was featured in two All-Star games, and he even placed third in Cy Young voting in 2001. Morris was frequently able to pitch in 30 or more games in a season. His career ERA in St. Louis finished at a strong 3.61, and he had an 87-52 record by the time he left the organization.
The final candidate, Edgar Renteria, played 6 seasons for the Cardinals between 1999 and 2004. In 903 games (3,759 plate appearances) in St. Louis, Renteria slashed .290/.348/.420 with 71 home runs, 451 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 98. Renteria went to 4 All-Star games during his tenure with St. Louis, and he received 2 Gold Glove awards and 2 Silver Slugger awards. Renteria's defense was his calling card, and the best seasons of his career, 2003 and 2004, came with the Cardinals.
Last year's Hall of Fame induction class included LHP Max Lanier and INF and long-time coach Jose Oquendo. David Freese was a candidate, but he withdrew himself from the running over the summer. Fans will be able to vote on MLB.com in the near future.