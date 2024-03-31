Cardinals' Matt Carpenter was awarded a run on a play that confused everyone watching
What on earth happened with that run being awarded to Matt Carpenter during the 7th inning of the Cardinals-Dodgers game? Here's the rundown.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals rallied against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 7th inning, scoring five runs off former Cardinal reliever Joe Kelly.
But all of Dodgers Stadium, and frankly, everyone watching on TV, was extremely confused as to how Matt Carpenter was awarded a run on what appeared to be a flyout by Victor Scott II. And then even more confusingly, Scott's at-bat continued on. What on earth happened?
The announcers first thought it was catcher's interference, which would have been the second time it occurred that inning, with Carpenter reaching base on an interference from Dodgers' catcher Will Smith. Then the crew believed that Carpenter had scored due to interference from Dodgers' third baseman Max Muncy. Finally, we got the real answer to that extremely odd sequence.
The umpire called a balk before Scott had made contact, and Carpenter did not tag up on the play because of that. Everyone was confused as to why Carpenter did not tag, and then even more confused when the umpires awarded him a run, but it was due to a balk call which caused each runner to move up a base.
Scott continued his at-bat after that and ended up popping out, but the club was able to do a lot of damage thanks to Brendan Donovan driving in two runs on a ground-rule double.
While the whole sequence was odd, to say the least, it appears the umpires got it all right, and it was just a weird series of events, and delayed communication from the Dodgers' PA, that led to fans being out of the loop for so long about the play.
For Cardinals fans, it was so encouraging to see the offense come alive, even with some help from some weird mistakes by the Dodgers. Brandon Crawford, Alec Burleson, and Brendan Donovan all delivered clutch hits that inning, and even Ivan Herrera almost went deep for a grand slam in the process.