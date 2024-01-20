Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright is joining FOX Sports full time as an analyst
The newly retired Cardinals fan favorite will be pursuing the next chapter in his baseball career.
By Mason Keith
In recent news that will seem not surprising, Adam Wainwright will be continuing his work with Fox Sports. The former Cardinals pitcher had joined the division series broadcasts with Fox Sports since 2020 and looked to be a natural fit alongside Adam Amin and A.J Pierzynski. Wainwright now has a full time position as an analyst to provide his knowledge of the game to millions of viewers.
With Joe Davis and John Smoltz covering the big stage games on the main network, Wainowright will be speculated to cover games on FS1 and the Division Series broadcasts in October. Given the personality and demeanor of Adam Wainwright, it can be expected he will join the pre-game and post-game studio shows for Fox Sports as well.
What makes this the right move for Wainwright is his availability. He is a full-time dad and is going to be very passionate about being home with the family and making memories with them. He is also exploring his post baseball career as a country music star. He has a new album launching February 23 and will be opening for Zac Brown Band in St. Louis on April 6. Wainwright does not want to fully step away from the game of baseball but is wanting to pursue other passions in his post playing career. His scheduling at Fox Sports will be structured around these passions Wainwright is wanting to have.
It is highly speculated that Wainwright will also fill in on a part time basis with Bally Sports covering St. Louis Cardinals games. Jim Edmonds has taken a reduced role within the company and Brad Thompson will step away occasionally to take days off for his family. It would be a "can't miss" opportunity to get Wainwright in the booth with Chip Caray. Fans who are missing Wainwright will not have to mourn for very long. He will have a microphone in his hand and will be on your television throughout the summer months going forward.