Cardinals' John Mozeliak hints at adding more pitchers in a recent interview
John Mozeliak was on Tom Ackerman's show, Sports on a Sunday Morning, recently. He discussed the team's pitching goals for the remainder of the offseason.
Cardinals' John Mozeliak was once again on Tom Ackerman's sports show, Sports on a Sunday Morning, to discuss the team's offseason. Mozeliak touched on many topics including the benefits of adding Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn, the team's bullpen additions through trades and the Rule 5 Draft, the Tyler O'Neill trade, Shohei Ohtani's contract, and Bally Sports' bankruptcy.
Mozeliak has followed through thus far on his promises; he got three starting pitchers ("pitching, pitching, pitching"), he added to the bullpen, and he cleaned up the clubhouse.
"We actually like our bullpen. I think that Helsley, Gallegos, and Romero are a pretty good way to finish a game, and they give you some flexibility. I do feel like Gallegos did not have the year he hoped last year, but I think ending the season on the IL gave him additional time to rest."- John Mozeliak
While Mo didn't entirely rule out adding more players to the bullpen, he did seem very confident in the relievers they do have. The combination of Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, and JoJo Romero could be dangerous, and each player has his own strengths.
Starting pitching, for as set as the rotation seems to be, was a major talking point between Ackerman and Mozeliak. John Mozeliak spoke highly of the insurance and protection he has built in the rotation through free agency. Mozeliak likes the pitchers in the rotation, but he did say that the doors for a deal could still be open.
Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and even Marcus Stroman are all still available as free agents. Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, and plenty of other starting pitchers could also be available via trade this offseason. Should Mozeliak find a suitable trade or deal for a starting pitcher, he could make a trade to further improve the team's rotation for the 2024 season.