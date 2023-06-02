Cardinals have rough end to May, looking forward to June
Which stars are shining brightly for the Cardinals?
While the Cardinals did struggle in the Memorial Day weekend sets, the team did have some outstanding performers.
During Friday's game against the Guardians, the Cardinals were already out of it before they began scoring runs. In the sixth inning, Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Lars Nootbaar. Alec Burleson hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Brendan Donovan. Nootbaar doubled to left field, scoring Tommy Edman. The Cardinals lost 4-3 on Friday.
The pitchers looked good during Saturday's game in which the Cardinals won 2-1. Jack Flaherty threw seven innings. He gave up seven hits, a walk, and one earned run while striking out four batters. Andre Pallante pitched two-thirds of an inning. He gave up a hit and a walk and struck out one batter. Ryan Helsley earned the win for the Cardinals after pitching 1.1 innings, striking out one batter. Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save of the season, pitching the tenth inning.
Brendan Donovan scored all the runs Saturday. Donovan knocked his fifth home run of the season on a fly to right field. In the tenth inning, he sped home from third thanks to a passed ball by David Fry.
Ryan Helsley couldn't save a three home run performance from the offense Sunday.
In the fifth inning, Alec Burleson hit a homer to right field, traveling 361 feet at 105.3 mph. Andrew Knizner knocked a homer on a fly to left field 379 feet at 103.1 mph. Paul Goldschmidt hit the third home run of the inning on a fly to left-center field, traveling 413 feet at 103 mph.
In the ninth inning, Jose Ramirez hit a double to center field, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan for a walk-off winner off Helsley. The Guardians won 4-3.
Adam Wainwright got his first loss of the season, pitching five innings. He gave up nine hits, two walks, and three earned runs. He did strike six batters. Steven Matz pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run. He did strike out four batters. Drew VerHagen pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up five hits, one walk, and three earned runs. He did strike out one batter. Chris Stratton pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one batter.
Miles Mikolas is now 4-1 on the season after pitching eight innings Tuesday. He gave up three hits and one walk while striking out ten batters.
Arenado hit a double to left field, scoring Goldschmidt in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game. Nolan Gorman hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Tommy Edman. The Cardinals won 2-1.