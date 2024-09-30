Cardinals announce John Mozeliak and Oliver Marmol will remain in roles

In case you were holding out hope that the St. Louis Cardinals will part ways with John Mozeliak or Oliver Marmol this offseason, the club confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (subscription required) that both will remain in their roles for 2025, but change is coming to the Cardinals starting Monday.

John Mozeliak, Oliver Marmol will stay in their roles as "changes are coming" to #Cardinals



Spoke to Mozeliak today about what he said is "obviously going to be a shift in philosophy." There will adjustments in front office, minors, tech ..



More here: https://t.co/ZOmGucNSan — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) September 30, 2024

Goold detailed in the piece that Monday's 2pm CT press conference will unveil more of those shifts, including a strong emphasis on player development and scouting, as well as an expanded role for Chaim Bloom. In line with what Katie Woo of The Athletic has already reported, that role will include overseeing player development as well as helping make decisions with the major league roster.

Fans understandably want to see Mozeliak fired or at least removed from his role as president of baseball operations, but we have known for some time now that was not the route St. Louis would go in. Instead, ownership and the front office will embrace a succession plan, which will include a restructuring of the front office and what leadership looks like within the Cardinals' organization. Bloom has widely been speculated to be Mozeliak's successor, and while that may be true, the club could also explore a plurality of voices within their leadership.

Mozeliak will be finishing his time as the Cardinals' POBO following the 2025 season, so I imagine we will begin to see the changes in leadership rather quickly, with Mozeliak's voice lessening in authority as the months go on.

Most fans have also desired to see Marmol removed from his role as the club's manager, but the organization is excited to partner with Marmol in this youth movement, looking to build this team into a contender once again and having Marmol play a role in player development as well. Whether or not Marmol is retained beyond 2025 is a mystery, but his job is at least safe for another season.

While it is hard to imagine fans getting excited about the direction of the organization when both men remain in their roles, payroll is likely slashed, and key veterans are traded, I do think the Cardinals need to recognize the opportunity they have tomorrow to be clear in the vision they are laying. They need to let fans know why they believe brighter days will be ahead, and they need to explain how Mozeliak specifically will move out of leadership over the next year. If Bloom or others are truly taking on more responsibility, make that abundantly clear.

Change is coming, but will it be enough for fans to buy in?