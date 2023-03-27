Cardinals News: 5 biggest storylines as Spring Training comes to an end
2. Waino out, Mikolas extended and going Opening Day
The saddest news as Spring Training comes to a close, is that Adam Wainwright could be sidelined for "several weeks" with a groin strain. This will prevent him from taking the mound on Thursday's Opening Day at Busch Stadium.
Wainwright suffered the muscle strain while doing squats during the World Baseball Classic. Manager Oli Marmol said he suspects Waino will be out for several weeks, putting off the first start of his final season.
It would have been meaningful to him and the Cardinals fan base for him to make that final home opener start. But it's more important for him to be healthy and his first start at Busch of his final season can wait. It will be just as special.
In the meantime, the Cardinals got some good news as they signed Miles Mikolas to a two-year extension worth $40 million. This will keep him with the Cardinals through the 2025 season. He will also take the mound as the starting pitcher on Opening Day. This is quite the reward for a hard-working pitcher who has been an innings-eating strike thrower for the team.
It's good to see the Cardinals make good on their promise to try and keep some of the starting pitchers they currently have, after this season. The team may try to sign Jack Flaherty during the season. It would be great to see them lock up Jordan Montgomery as well. With Mikolas signed, Steven Matz is the only other starting pitcher signed after this season.