Cardinals: 4 prospects to know going deeper into Spring Training
The St. Louis Cardinals have a talented farm system that will be on full display during Spring Training, with several players pushing to make the major league roster.
The St. Louis Cardinals farm system has grown by huge strides under the leadership of John Mozeliak, team president of baseball operations, and Gary LaRoque, the team's director of player development.
This season is a prime example of the work the two have put in to make the farm system great. The Cardinals have many exciting young players that have opportunities to impact the club this season. With several members of the Cardinals roster going to the World Baseball Classic in mid-March, these young players will get a huge opportunity to show off their skills and try to make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster.
Let's discuss some of the top prospects Cardinals fans will meet this Spring.
Tink Hence
A Watson Chapel High School graduate in Pine Bluff, Ark., Tink Hence has a tremendous arm at just 20. He was the Cardinals' second-round draft pick in 2020.
In 2021, Hence played for the FCL Cardinals and moved up to the Palm Beach Cardinals in 2022. He played for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League, earning him a non-roster invite to Cardinals Spring Training.
Hence has been impressive this spring.
With a tremendous arsenal of pitches, Hence will be given plenty of opportunity to shine this spring. While he did well in the Arizona Fall League, seeing the youngster advance to the Major League level may be a big stretch this season.
Hence is playing to give the fans and the organization a glimpse at what could be possible from the young flame-thrower. He's also playing to give the organization an idea of where he will be fit to play in the organizations this Summer. It's most likely fans will see Hence in either Peoria or Springfield. Either squad will give the young man plenty of opportunity to develop in the organization, earn some innings and continue to impress.