Can the St. Louis Cardinals still win the National League Central?
By Josh Jacobs
The surging offense
Over the last week, the Cardinals' offense has come alive in a way that many of us had expected them to play before the season began. During that stretch, the Cardinals have a .817 OPS and look ready to slug with the best teams in baseball.
This resurgence can be pinned to multiple hitters, such as Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, and Lars Nootbaar. Each of these guys has been playing at an All-Star level, if not more, and has allowed the Cardinals' offense to reach heights it had not yet this season.
The supporting cast around those guys has been incredible as well. Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan, and Paul DeJong have especially turned it on the for club, and even someone like Andrew Knizner is finding ways to do damage with the baseball.
This offense is finally hitting it's stride, and still has more reinforcements in the wings. Tyler O'Neill or Jordan Walker could force their way onto the roster in the near future, and guys like Luken Baker and Masyn Winn provide incredible depth as well.
If the Cardinals' offense can play up to it's expectations as a top-5 offense in baseball from here on out, they'll win a lot of games.