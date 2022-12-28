Breakout Cardinals and prospects from the 2022 season
Jordan Walker
There are more names that could make this list, but I decided to round it out with a player who has risen from an exciting prospect to potentially the best in all of baseball, Jordan Walker.
Walker made the transition from a full-time third baseman to an outfielder in 2022 and did so while slashing .306/.388/.510 with 19 HR, 68 RBI, and 22 SB at the Double-A level. Walker further impressed in the Arizona Fall League, posting a .925 OPS while playing against the best prospects in baseball.
Walker has the potential to be a legit force as a rookie for the Cardinals and will fight for a spot on the Opening Day roster in Spring Training. According to John Mozeliak, Walker will have a serious chance to start Opening Day if he produces this spring.
There are so many players that took a step forward for the Cardinals in 2022, and it should have fans eagerly awaiting what may be to come for the club in 2023.