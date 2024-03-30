Believe it or not, another former Cardinals outfielder makes history on Opening Day
The outfielder continued his Opening Day home run streak to set an MLB record.
Opening Day in baseball is a day for celebration in more ways than one. Players are ready to go, fans are itching for excitement, and every team has a chance to make history.
History was indeed made for one former St. Louis Cardinal on Thursday. Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill smacked a home run right-center field against the Seattle Mariners to set an MLB record. His fifth straight Opening Day home run set a record in baseball that likely won't be surpassed.
O'Neill's streak began in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He hit a home run to the visiting bullpen against Joe Musgrove on July 24, 2020. Tyler's second home run in the streak was against Cam Bedrosian of the Cincinnati Reds on April 1. The two-run shot made it ten rows back in left field. O'Neill's third consecutive home run came once again against the Pittsburgh Pirates, only this time, JT Brubaker was the opposing pitcher.
Last year, O'Neill's 4th consecutive home run on Opening Day came against Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays. The mammoth blast was hit to right-center field. Perhaps this was the beginning of Manoah's downfall last year. O'Neill's blast on Opening Day 2024 came against Cody Bolton of the Seattle Mariners. For those of you who attend trivia nights, save Bolton's name in the back of your head.
The Cardinals dealt Tyler O'Neill to the Red Sox this offseason for pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos. O'Neill's career in St. Louis had plenty of ups and downs, but a change of scenery will likely benefit the bulky masher. O'Neill's best season in St. Louis was in 2021 when he slashed .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs and a Gold Glove.
With the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park, Tyler O'Neill could see loads of success with his new team. His speed, defense, and pop are still present despite a handful of injuries in recent years. It's great to see the former Cardinal still show an ability to hit.