Are the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals the next "team of destiny"?
By Josh Jacobs
The early adversity is bringing out the best in this team
This was supposed to be a realtivity easy regular season for the Cardinals. They were supposed to basically walk right to claming another division crown, and use the season to prepare themselves for a postseason matchup. Instead, they are fighting tooth and nail to get back into the playoff race.
Their performance on the field, handling of Willson Contreras, the Tyler O'Neill situation, and other things have added up over the course of the season. And yet, in spite of all of that, the Cardinals have gotten back up and I swinging back harder,
Yes, this club will have some rough patches throughout the season, especially between now and when they decide to upgrade the staff. But it's clear this club has a lot going for it now, and its poor start to the season should not only be in the rearview mirror but you should begin to see this team as a group of guys ready to shock the baseball world.
There is enough talent in that clubhouse to do so, and where they are lacking, they have the resources to upgrade. If this trajectory remains for the next few months, they'll have no choice but to aggressively buy and allow this team to spread it's wings and soar.