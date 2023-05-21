Are the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals the next "team of destiny"?
By Josh Jacobs
The Cardinals are red-hot right now, and the month of May is showing that this team can do something special
For a moment, I caved in. I allowed the general perception about the St. Louis Cardinals, and frankly, their awful play on the field for so long create a level of doubt in my head about what this team could do.
Now, my optimism is restored, and there is reason for us all to believe this team could do something special this year.
Yes, I know the glaring weaknesses, and I'll get into how those must be addressed if this is to be true, but before the front office could go out and fix this pitching staff, this team needed to show it had enough life in it to be aggressive at the deadline. Yes, the front office has failed over the years when it comes to building a quality rotation, but even still, the Cardinals should not have started out as poorly as they did.
The month of May has been a totally different story for the Cardinals. Over their last 13 games, they are tied with the Yankees for the best record in baseball at 10-3. They lead all of baseball during that stretch with a .854 OPS. But what may shock you the most is that they have a 3.26 ERA as a team during that stretch, which ranks fourth in the game.
The Cardinals are firing on all cylinders right now, and have so many reasons to give this fanbase hope for an epic season. Let's look at why I think this team could be the next "team of destiny".