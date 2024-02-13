Adam Wainwright lands another TV gig, this time with MLB Network
Cardinals' legend Adam Wainwright will be joining MLB Network, pairing that with his FOX Sports gig for an exciting first year in broadcasting.
By Josh Jacobs
The dust has barely settled on the legendary career of Adam Wainwright, but the former St. Louis Cardinals' ace has already landed his second television gig, as MLB Network announced today that Wainwright will be joining their excellent group of analysts.
It was announced earlier this offseason that Wainwright would be joining FOX Sports as an analyst as well, and is already slated to call 15 games for them in 2024. While Wainwright has stated a desire to slowly increase the amount of television he does in his post-playing career, it's clear that Wainwright is already well thought of and sought after in the industry.
Wainwright has already called some postseason games and received high praise from fans all around the game, and it's so exciting to see him continue to get more opportunities to contribute to the game of baseball in a meaningful way.
Wainwright is set to make his MLB Network debut on March 28th, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (subscription required), and will appear on MLB Network and FOX Sports throughout the season in various capacities. It seems like his MLB Network assignments will be far more sporadic than his FOX Sports appearances, at least for this first year.
Wainwright joins former Cardinals' Albert Pujols and Mark DeRosa as part of the MLB Network Cardinals' alumni. Wainwright's ability to analyze and break down the game in a fun yet informative way is going to continue to make him one of the best broadcasters in the business.
While it's unclear whether or not Wainwright will make a case for Cooperstown when his name hits the ballot, he does go down as one of the best players to ever wear a Cardinals' uniform, and it will be a real treat for Cardinals fans to be able to hear Wainwright's voice over the coming decades on nationally televised games.