Aaron Nola vs. Sonny Gray: Who is the better fit for the Cardinals?
By Curt Bishop
Sonny Gray
Gray has also proven that he is a very capable postseason starter. The 33-year-old gave the Twins five scoreless innings yesterday as they eliminated the Blue Jays. He even struck out six batters.
The veteran right-hander averaged nine punchouts per nine innings, similar to Nola. One concern would be his age, which we've talked about here on the site. You can check out our site expert Josh Jacobs' piece about the biggest red flags for each rotation target.
Gray will be 34, and as Ben Hochman of the St. Louis Post Dispatch mentions, it might be a reason why he doesn't get a megadeal this winter. But that could play right into the Cardinals' hands.
He might receive a three or four-year deal this winter, but since he finished second in ERA in the American League with a 2.79 mark, that would make him an ideal fit in St. Louis. It's for this reason that I think he would be the best fit between him and Nola if the Cardinals aren't able to land them both, which is very possible.
Still, in a perfect world, the Cardinals would sign both of them, and we can only hope that they'll be able to do just that. But they need at least one of the top three starters, a list that also includes Blake Snell.