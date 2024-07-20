A lack of hustle by Tyler O'Neill seems to prove Oli Marmol's point, again
Former St. Louis Cardinal and current Boston Red Sox left fielder Tyler O'Neill can be one of the most hard-working players in the game. And then, sometimes, he can have a substantial mental gaffe, leaving you wondering where he was on the field.
Check out this play from Friday's game between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers:
Rafael Devers flew out to the left field. O'Neill hustles to second base, but once Dodgers' left fielder Miguel Vargas launches the ball back into Freddie Freeman at first base, O'Neill gets caught flat-footed in his attempt to get back to the first base bag.
O'Neill looks like he's running it out to get back, but in the end, he thinks he has time and just coasts back, getting caught in a double play. Shock would be an understatement for this play. The Red Sox lost 4-1 to the Dodgers. O'Neill was 3-for-4 on the evening.
For Cardinal fans, this is a reminder of O'Neill's final season with the Birds on the Bat. It's also a reminder of manager Oli Marmol's criticism of the player for a perceived lack of hustle while running the bases. O'Neill does hustle but can make some real blunders.
Marmol's criticism was the first in a string of public rants against players in 2023. It created a dark cloud over the team, which had the organization's worst season in decades.
Thankfully, the aura around the team has dramatically improved. They are having a fun comeback season, starting the second half at 50-46 and in second place in the NL Central.
O'Neill got his needed fresh start with the Red Sox, where he and manager Alex Cora are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. He's hitting .260 with 16 home runs and 31 RBIs. He also has three stolen bases. He's hustling, for sure.
But, as Cardinals fans remember, O'Neill can have some real boneheaded moments, as evidenced Friday.