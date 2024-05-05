9 potential Cardinals managers if Oliver Marmol is fired this season
A rough start to the 2024 season has reinvigorated discussions surrounding Marmol's job safety. These 9 candidates could supplant him.
Yadier Molina
Yadier Molina's name has been mentioned as a future manager since the moment he announced his retirement. Molina's managerial resume is already extensive after having managed Puerto Rico's national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic along with various teams in Venezuela.
Molina was hired to be a special assistant to the Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak this past offseason. He has yet to make an appearance in that role, though. Fans have even started questioning his desire to be with the organization after not showing up in St. Louis or on the road. There may be some concern that Yadi doesn't have an interest in coaching with the St. Louis Cardinals after his retirement.
Molina would be an excellent manager in St. Louis. He is by far the most familiar with the organization of anyone on this list, and he has had plenty of success coaching on both the local and international stages. Molina took Puerto Rico, a team a step below the likes of Japan, the USA, and the Dominican Republic, out of pool play and to the playoffs.
Molina's Venezuelan team, the Navegantes del Magallanes, won the league championship in his first year there. Also, Molina managed the Criollos de Caguas to their third championship in the past four seasons in 2024.
In Yadi's young managerial career, he has already continued his long record of success and winning championships. If he were to supplant Oliver Marmol, the hope is that he would bring the winning spirit to his former team.