8 biggest things that led to the St. Louis Cardinals' disastrous season
By Josh Jacobs
Poor leadership from the front office and ownership
John Mozeliak has done a lot of good during his tenure with the Cardinals, but this season feels like the reckoning they were due for poor decisions made in recent years. You cannot go back and change those decisions, but the club could have better prepared for this season or better responded to the challenges they have faced.
Their "model was tested", and it has failed.
Mozeliak and company should have changed their approach and been more aggressive a while ago, but that is also a major question of what role the ownership group has played in "handcuffing" the moves they can make. At what point are the DeWitt's going to let the front office spend more?
There also just does not seem to be a major sense of urgency from the front office and ownership. They took a long time to make certain changes to the club when they were struggling, have preached patience all year, and now they sit with one of the worst records in baseball in the middle of June.
Cardinals fans should be upset. I'm not saying the players, coaches, front office, and ownership are not upset, they are. But the dismissive attitude towards fans' frustration at times has grown old.