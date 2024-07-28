7 trades that could entice the Cardinals to move Tommy Edman or Dylan Carlson
By Josh Jacobs
Angels trade package
I don't want to talk about this one. I did not want to put it into the universe. But again, it feels like something St. Louis would do.
I. Do. Not. Believe. In. Tyler. Anderson. The price point here isn't crazy, but I just don't see the appeal with him. I get he was an All-Star this year, but just know I'll be shocked if he keeps that up the rest of this year and into 2025.
Yes, into 2025. Anderson is under contract for 2025 as well, and at $13 million nonetheless. I'm good. Don't feel the need to pay him like that going forward. In fact, I'd be more interested in him if he were a rental.
Okay, I'm done venting. You can see my full thoughts on why Anderson would be a bad pickup for St. Louis here. But they are consistently linked to him, and again, it feels like something they'd want to do.
Anderson gives them rotation assurance should a starter go down, and honestly, he's at least better than Lance Lynn right now. My fear is that Andre Pallante would be the starter who gets the boot from their rotation, but he's actually been the best of the bunch since he joined the rotation in May.
The Angels do feel like a great landing spot for Carlson though. He's from California and will get to play in a market that does not get a lot of attention, and like Miami and Chicago, he will have plenty of playing time available to him. Zack Thompson would give Los Angeles an arm with control who they can slot into their rotation or bullpen for the coming years.
I don't like it, but I would not be surprised to see this move happen.