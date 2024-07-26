7 trade targets the Cardinals can acquire from the Rangers
By Mason Keith
6. David Robertson
This was one of the targets I mentioned back in the offseason that the Cardinals should have gone and signed. Now we will have to trade prospects to get him. Robertson is having a great 2024 season, pitching to a tune of 3.16 ERA, .0961 WHIP, and holds a 1.1 WAR in over 42 innings pitched. He might be 39 years old, but he is still a very good reliever and has long outplayed the career duration of most relief pitchers. The Cardinals do not shy away from age and this move made perfect sense during the offseason.
Now they get the chance to trade for him with the need for additional back-of-the-bullpen depth. Giovanni Gallegos is not a factor anymore and will most likely see a reduced role going forward. The three-headed monster of JoJo Romero, Andrew Kittredge, and Ryan Helsley have carried this team in many close games and cannot withstand that workload over a whole season. Robertson would provide much cushion for the bullpen going into the dog days of summer.
7. Kirby Yates
Who would've thought Kirby Yates could return to his all-star form? The long-time big league reliever has had a great career where he once was a top closer in the game. The 2019 NL saves leader has battled injuries, including TJ surgery, over recent seasons and has struggled to return to his old form. But in 2024, Kirby is an all-star again and will be a hot commodity at the deadline. Kirby holds a 1.24 ERA, 0.908 WHIP, 17 SV, and 1.8 WAR in 36.1 innings pitched.
The Cardinals do not need a closer with Ryan Helsley dominating all of MLB. But he can provide a second option to help prevent taxing the bullpen and help keep closing out games. The Cardinals have been known to play close games in 2024 and need additional support if the offense cannot provide a wider run differentiation.